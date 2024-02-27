‘There’s a reason why this isn’t advertised.’ – Taxpayer Shows People Who To Find Out If The Government Owes Them Money
by Matthew Gilligan
People, this is a video that you’re going to want to pay attention to!
A woman named Avery posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers advice about how to do research to find out if they might be owed money by the federal government.
She explained, “I just found out that if you go to your state’s treasury’s website, there’s a huge list of all the money that the government owes people. If you’re on that list, you can literally reach out and they will send you a check.”
Avery continued, “I don’t think you understand. There are thousands of y’all that could be in Cabo this weekend.”
She explained that the money could come from different things like tax refunds or class-action lawsuits.
She added, “I think that there’s a reason why this isn’t advertised. It is quite literally free money. This is how we’re going to fix everything. It’s like a delayed Christmas. Decided. This is how we’re paying for Europe girl summer this year. See ya in Greece.”
Sounds good to us!
Here’s the video.
@averybrynn1
see ya’ll there 🫡
Give it a shot!
You never know…
