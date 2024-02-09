‘They shouldn’t be making plans with the money.’ – Event Planner Shares How Much People Should Spend On Wedding Gifts
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s an age-old question…
What are you supposed to get folks who are getting married and how much are you supposed to spend on them?
Meet Melissa. She’s an event planner and she posted a video tackling this dilemma that a lot of folks have.
Melissa started by saying, “The first thing you’re going to think about is your financial position, always. And the next thing is going to be how close you are to the couple.”
She then added, “So the average wedding gift in the US is around $100. But you’re gonna give whatever you can, because the couple getting married… shouldn’t have an expectation of your gift and they shouldn’t be making plans with the money that they haven’t even received yet.”
Melissa then added, “Guests are not there to pay for your honeymoon or to pay off your outstanding vendor bills from your wedding.”
She also told viewers, “You can have a beautiful wedding at any budget even if it’s, ‘join us for champagne and wedding cake in the garden following the ceremony.'”
Stitch @lakenbanks_ final answer: the average $100 but you should always base it on what youre comfortable with. You shouldnt strain yourself economically. A thoughtful card is fine if thats where you are 🖤#weddingplanner #weddinggift #weddingregistry #weddingetiquette
