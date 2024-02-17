‘This is definitely my worst encounter with security.’ – Woman Was Dumpster Diving When She Got The Cops Called On Her
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever been dumpster diving?
I did it a couple of times in high school with my friends when we were bored, but the only treasure we ever scored was a bundle of phone books…
But a woman named Ella found a decent amount of quality items when she took a trash trip…but then her good time was ruined.
Ella posts videos of herself dumpster diving in different places and in this edition, she went to check out the trash bins at a local mall.
But then she got a surprise when security showed up to confront her.
Ella said, “I thought they would’ve just told me to leave, but they ended up calling the cops. This is definitely my worst encounter with security, so let’s see what happens.”
The security guard in the video told Ella that they’re going to “CT” her, which means she will get in trouble for criminally trespassing.
Uh oh…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@glamourddive
Getting BANNED from the mall for dumpster diving 😳👮 #dumpster #dumpsterdiving #insane #busted #glamourddive
Ella posted a follow-up video that showed what happened when a police officer arrived on the scene.
The officer told her, “They have every right to ‘criminal trespass’ you from here, I guess they told you before. Not a big issue, but it seems like they have an issue. At this point you will be criminally trespassing, so you’re not allowed for a year. After that, you’re more than welcome to come back.”
@glamourddive
Replying to @Shawn E They called the cops on me for dumpster diving.. #dumpster #dumpsterdiving #mall #busted #glamourddive
I mean… maybe don’t go fishing through the trash anymore?
Just a thought…
