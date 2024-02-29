This Little Girl Blow Her Nose On The Bride’s Dress, And Now People Are Debating Whether Kids Belong At Weddings
by Ryan McCarthy
Little kids’ presence at weddings is and always has been one of the internet’s most hotly debated topics.
From videos of kids crying during vows, running through the church pews, or even sticking their grubby fingers in the cake, many have barred little ones completely from their wedding.
But even still, some people couldn’t imagine not having their family’s children on their special day.
To those people, I would show this TikTok from @thefoxsaystwins, which shows a little girl shamelessly wiping her nose on the Bride’s spotless white dress.
Check it out for yourself, and be prepared to cringe!
Her video opens with a sight that is sure to make every former and future Bride’s skin crawl.
While the bride looks absolutely stunning in her pristine white dress, someone’s (literal) snot-nosed kid has mistaken it for a Kleenex!
You just know she felt those little hands grab onto her dress and felt her entire body take a screenshot, I would be seeing RED!
Luckily for the physical well-being of that child, she seems to be taking this absurd act in stride, shrugging at the camera in the classic “What can you do?” gesture.
She’s doing some serious work to dispel the pervasive bridezilla stereotype, as some brides I’ve seen would’ve been needed to be restrained if someone used their dress to clean their face.
Seriously, whoever the groom found the partner of a lifetime. We know she doesn’t take herself too seriously!
Then after at least a couple seconds of her dress being used as a dinner napkin, the little girl’s parent finally decides to step in!
How could you possibly let something like that go on for this long? If I were the bride that woman and her kid would have had quite the unceremonious exit from the festivities.
But seriously, do you not teach your kids basic manners? Especially in public!
And if you know your kid is going to be a problem, would you not have them literally attached to your hip during a hugely important event like this?
But if the bride had any sort of negative reaction, we (to the despair of all of us drama-loving heathens) didn’t get to see it.
Hopefully everyone was able to have a big laugh about it, and I’m sure that girl will be hearing that story until she has kids of her own to watch like a hawk, and long after.
Or maybe the bride is planning some long-term revenge, and will be there decades later at the little girl’s wedding to fix her eyeliner on her long flowing train!
Now that is some pro-revenge I would like to see!
Check out the video…
@thefoxsaystwins
Do not recommend serving ketchup with the chicken nuggets and fries for the kiddie meal…or just don’t invite kids #bridefail #imsoembarrassed #weddingwhoops #rehersaldinner #kidfreewedding #kidsaremessy
TikTok was not as forgiving as the blushing bride, citing this as the perfect argument for a child-free wedding.
Many comments were quick to blame the parents, not the girl.
And this user pointed out the irony of an actual napkin being right behind them.
But even after the horror of this video, some still couldn’t understand why people wouldn’t want kids on their special day.
And finally, even this Mom was horrified at the girl’s behavior.
Just remember this video when you get your next invitation to a friend’s wedding.
Maybe your gift to the couple can be hiring a sitter!
