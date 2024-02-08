Woman Left Her Phone In An Uber And The Driver Demanded $150 For Her To Get It Back
by Matthew Gilligan
This kind of stuff makes my blood boil…
I’m talking about stories where people try to take advantage of others when all they really had to do was be nice and do the right thing.
It should be easy!
But you know how people can be…
A woman named Jess posted a video on TikTok and talked about what happened when she accidentally left her phone in a car that gave her an Uber ride…and then the driver demanded $150 for her to bring it back to her.
Jess said, “My Uber driver from last night just tried to charge me $150 to get me my phone back and brought it disabled for an hour.”
Jess said the man lied about where he was when she talked to him on the phone and added, “I don’t think this man has ever heard of Find My iPhone, because when I was on the phone with him, he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m off today. I’m coming from Jersey.’ My guy, it says you’re in Brooklyn. Why are you lying?”
The man finally showed up much later than expected and Jess realized her phone was locked. It seems that the phone might have been disabled because the driver tried to put the wrong passcode in too many times.
Uber charges $20 for drivers to bring phones back to passengers and Jess said that she was going to tip the man if the experience hadn’t gone down the way it did.
Jess can be heard talking with the driver and she said, “Excuse me, I paid you the $20 through the app. I told you I was gonna, I’m not, I’m not arguing with you. The fact that you try to charge me $150 for my own property and Uber charges $20.”
Check out the video.
@jessq18
Smh
Sounds like blackmail to me!
What a creep!
