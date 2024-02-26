Woman Tries To Get Her Teeth Fixed But Is Surprised By How Costly It Is Even With Dental Insurance. – ‘Am I supposed to keep suffering with broken teeth?’
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…healthcare in the U.S. is, by and large, pretty awful.
And that includes dental care, too.
A woman shared a video on TikTok and talked about the frustrating experience she had when she got a bill for a tooth repair despite paying $500 per month in dental insurance.
She told viewers, “I pay $500/month for health insurance. I was just quoted $1,900 at the dentist.”
She said she wanted to get dental work done on a molar and a wisdom tooth when she got the bad news about how much the repairs would cost her.
She added that she told the people at the dentist’s office she couldn’t do it because it was too expensive.
She asked, “I’m supposed to make a split-second decision on whether or not I can afford, right now, to pay $1,900 for two teeth?”
And then she added, “Am I supposed to keep suffering with broken teeth?”
She also said that she lives in California and even though she makes good money, the cost of living is very high and that’s why she couldn’t afford to have her teeth taken care of.
Take a look at the video.
Here’s how people reacted.
So ridiculous…
It seems like that’s just the way things go in the U.S.
