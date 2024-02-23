Woman Uses Only Coins At The Self-Checkout At Target. – ‘Like I’m not struggling, I’m just getting rid of coins.’
by Chris Allen
Hey it’s rough out there. And why does it feel like the grocery store, and especially Target, you’re dropping $100 almost every time?
So people get creative. They get crafty. They get…beautifully petty.
Because hey, what else are you going to do with all of those coins?
Well one woman on TikTok named Alex showed us all exactly what being…thrifty…looks like.
Playing in the background is the Spongebob closing theme music, and she thankfully did not mute her audio.
Because it’s an almost ASMR sound of the tinkling of coins going bye bye into the cash register.
The best bit by far is the “Amount paid: $0.33” counter, directly underneath the massive “Balance due: $91.53”
Oh she’s got a looooong way to go, as the camera pans down to the coin purse.
We’re over here wondering, “Is this even going to be enough?”
Never doubt greatness.
Only watch and take notes.
You’ve got to check it out here:
@z.izio
♬ Spongebob Closing Theme Song Music – Ocean Floor Orchestra
Folks were beside themselves laughing.
One person asked a very valid question. And OP responded.
Hey we even learned something we did not know until today!
While one person recalled a hilarious story that similarly happened to them, but with a twist.
*clink clink clink clink clink*
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!