‘You’re getting left out by the company.’ – Travellers On A 9-Month Cruise Are Complaining They’re Missing Perks Because Of Elitism
by Laura Lynott
Ever dream of going on a once-in-a-lifetime cruise for nine months? Yeah me too! But what if it turned into Mean Girls on the high seas!
Well, that’s what one TikToker reckons is going on on the Ultimate World Cruise, Royal Carribbean’s longest cruise ever.
The cruise runs from Miami and is stopping off at 60 countries before ending on September 10.
@uksecrettravel told her followers on TikTok: “It’s tea time on the cruise. I have got some gossip for you. I have got some information that the Pinnacle members are getting treated very differently to the rest of the cruise.”
The TikToker explained that when the cruise tickets were being sold it looked like the boat wouldn’t be full, so deals were then offered for cheaper and some people bought in installments.
But now, she claims that because some people paid less than Pinnacle members, they are actually being treated differently and not being invited to every event and are even being ignored by some other passengers who seem to feel more high ranking!
Pinnacle members paid the highest price to get on the cruise. Below this was Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Diamond Plus.
She said: “Where I’ve got my information from is a person who is not happy about what has been going on on the ship.”
The passenger apparently told the TikToker the Pinnacle passengers were “invited to meetings in town halls, which all the guests haven’t been invited to. Things that are going on in these meetings are affecting the ship.”
The source also claimed Pinnacle members got to see the Northern Lights and other lower tiered travelers didn’t.
“That’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” she said. “You know, you spend a lot of money on a cruise, and you’re getting left out by the company who you’ve bought it off. So, I would not be very happy about that.”
She signed off saying: “Let’s just see how this pans out for the next nine months.”
Watch the full clip here:
Ultimate world cruise guests are not happy! #Ultimateworldcruise #royalcaribbean #royalcaribbeancruise #9monthcruise #cruisetok check @Nadine Bower for the tea and facts (i just said what i could remember) Disclaimer this video is for entertainment purposes
Here’s what people thought of the cruise story:
