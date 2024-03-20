Air Traveller Hits It Big With An Airport Slot Machine, So They Paid A Sleazy Airlines’ Overweight Baggage Fee With Coins
Sleazy Jet gets more than it expects for overweight luggage payments.
“When I first started to travel to London for work around 2006 I would get a low cost airline I will call Sleazy Jet.
These airports were NOT in London…
Their London airports were lets say euphemistically described as being in London, but in fact from them you could see London using a telescope on a clear day if you knew which way to look.
This made travel a daunting prospect, as multiple trains and tubes were required, anyway on this occasion I was flying from London-Stansted!!
I had just finished up an employment and was glad to be moving on.
I had with me all my worldly (work related) possessions in one massive bag from my 3 month stint.
Because it was everything it was very heavy and I knew it would attract an additional expense to go in the hold, but was resigned to paying it.
I got to the airport early and since there was a slots arcade I went and played starting with £100 and in two hours I ended with £800 mostly in £1 coins (this was before payout machines issuing paper money).
This was gonna be good…
I was now even more weighed down.
I then went to check my bag and got the good news that it was going to cost me £330 extra you could see their satisfaction with catching another overweight hold bag.
They were shocked when I agreed to pay and gave them £330 in £1 coins.
Everyone was compliant!
To this day the shock on their faces still gives me a warm glow!”
