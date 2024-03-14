Airbnb Customer Shows How Insane The Fees Are These Days. – ‘Now I’m going from $172 to $972. It’s crazy.’
by Matthew Gilligan
These Airbnb fees are completely out of control!
The last time I booked an Airbnb, the cleaning fee was $130 for a two-day stay.
Huh?
Yeah, it’s frustrating…
And the guy you’re about to meet posted a video on TikTok and put Airbnb on blast for what property owners are allowed to get away with on the website as far as charging guests all kinds of fees.
His name is Jesse and he said, “You wanna know why we’re going back to hotels? Because of this. $172 a reasonable, cool, $344 for 2 nights, that makes sense” he said as he showed a screenshot of an Airbnb booking.
He continued, “Taxes, $95 ehh, not rockin’ but $108 service fee? Okay. $425 host fee? What you doing? You telling jokes or something, what, what you mean, host fee?”
Jesse asked, “Am I getting paying you to get me entertainment? Like that’s crazy what you need $400 for? You about to clean the place while I’m there?”
He then added, “I go to a hotel, they’re gonna make my bed, they’re gonna give me free soap, free lotion, what am I getting here, huh?”
That’s true…
Jesse continued, “Then you’re gonna charge me even more money for a cleaning fee after it. It’s getting ridiculous. I can go to a hotel and have somebody at the front desk and everything just waiting on me.”
He ended the video by saying, “Look at this. Now I’m going from $172 to $972. It’s crazy.”
That’s wild!
Check out his video.
@jsmartinlive
#greenscreen Airbnbs are robbing us now, used to be an affordable option #airbnb #broke #fyp #inflation #genz #millennial
Now let’s see how folks reacted.
One person said Airbnb has really changed.
Another TikTokker only stays in hotels.
And this person shared a weird story…
That’s insane!
