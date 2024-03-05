An Old Bully Approached Her In A Store To Chit Chat, So She Decided To Bruise His Ego And Pretend She Didn’t Know Who He Was
No one likes bullies. And yet, they somehow seem to only be growing in numbers as the rest of us weirdos fight them off.
There’s nothing like the day when you can finally put one of them in their place, I swear.
OP has struggled with their mental health for a lot of their life.
Context: I’ve (20F) been bullied all my life and have been in recovery for a multitude of things for the past year or so.
I go to University in the same city I grew up in so there’s a high chance of me coming across people went to previous schools or who hurt/bullied me.
I was well known for being bad tempered and easy to wind up, when I was younger.
When a former bully approached her at the pharmacy, she had a very simple revenge.
What happened: I was in the pharmacy waiting to pick up my prescription when someone shouted something at me. I pretended to not hear them and they shouted again. They ended up getting frustrated and tugging on my arm.
I twisted around and immediately recognised who it was- a guy (20M) who had bullied me for over 10 years. So rather than get angry I thought I would mess with him and see what happens
Him: hi, heard you were in [local uni]
Me: I’m sorry but I don’t know who you are, do I know you from somewhere
Immediately he deflated. It was glorious to see, I had to stop myself from smiling.
Him: it’s me, [his name], from school. Come on you know me.
Me, with a confused face, acting 100: I’m really sorry but I don’t know you. Did we go swimming together perhaps?
Him: …..no I don’t think so
Me: I’m really sorry but I just don’t know who you are. I think you should go to the back of the line sir.
Simple, but effective.
I went on my phone and just blocked him out. He looked lost and eventually went to the back of the line.
I got my prescription, ignored him and went to my car and drove off.
It definitely made her day.
I literally screamed for joy and also because I was about to break down.
It was a wonderful feeling, to see him like that and to feel like he had nothing against me.
To make him feel like he hadn’t had a large effect on my life.
I don’t think this is mean.
This guy probably could stand to have been taken down a peg or two.
