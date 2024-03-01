March 1, 2024 at 1:44 pm

Car Owner Got A Bad Deal On An Electric Lexus With A $900 Monthly Payment And A Range Of Only 150 Miles

by Chris Allen

Source: TikTok/@infamousxdrew

There are few worse feelings than the sinking one, knowing you are on the wrong end of a bad deal.

Whether it’s for an expensive suit, a simple cup of coffee, or even a movie ticket.

But chief among those examples has to be the bad deal of a car.

The car itself isn’t what you wanted, the terms are stacked against you, and you just feel rotten.

Well allow us to introduce you to a guy named Drew, who is going through all of those emotions right now.

Source: TikTok/@infamousxdrew

He wastes no time getting to the matter at hand,

“I just found out yesterday that this car is worth $37,000 and I’m paying $900 a month.”

That hits you squarely in the gut.

“And on top of that, I’ve had to charge this car twice in the three days that I’ve had it.”

Source: TikTok/@infamousxdrew

And the EV’s range really just twists the knife for him.

“I thought it was true miles, I looked up videos, she told me it was true miles.”

And it’s really a sobering experience. One that he’s learning here on camera.

“I’m just sad, I’m distraught, I feel like I made a very expensive, big mistake.”

Wow do we feel for Drew.

But this is a lesson he’ll take with him for a long long time.

Source: TikTok/@infamousxdrew

Then he mentions the cherry on top, that Lexus is offering him a much better car for the same price?!

You gotta check out the full video:

@infamousxdrew

Replying to @sophiianextdoor I don’t even know what to do atp 😭🤦‍♂️ #messedup #newcar #lexusrz450e #luxuryedition #horriblerange #electricvehicles #evs #doyourresearch #infamousxdrew #fyp @drew

♬ original sound – drew

Let’s see what folks had to say.

I mean this one is obvious, and OP could not agree more.

Source: TikTok/@infamousxdrew

And a discussion was started about value depreciation.

Source: TikTok/@infamousxdrew

And yeah this is the part that kills me.

On top of exorbitant, out of control rent prices, you got that monthly payment?!

THAT used to be a standard rent in the US about 10-15 years ago!

Source: TikTok/@infamousxdrew

Got any options from 1998?

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

The Sifter