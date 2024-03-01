Car Owner Got A Bad Deal On An Electric Lexus With A $900 Monthly Payment And A Range Of Only 150 Miles
by Chris Allen
There are few worse feelings than the sinking one, knowing you are on the wrong end of a bad deal.
Whether it’s for an expensive suit, a simple cup of coffee, or even a movie ticket.
But chief among those examples has to be the bad deal of a car.
The car itself isn’t what you wanted, the terms are stacked against you, and you just feel rotten.
Well allow us to introduce you to a guy named Drew, who is going through all of those emotions right now.
He wastes no time getting to the matter at hand,
“I just found out yesterday that this car is worth $37,000 and I’m paying $900 a month.”
That hits you squarely in the gut.
“And on top of that, I’ve had to charge this car twice in the three days that I’ve had it.”
And the EV’s range really just twists the knife for him.
“I thought it was true miles, I looked up videos, she told me it was true miles.”
And it’s really a sobering experience. One that he’s learning here on camera.
“I’m just sad, I’m distraught, I feel like I made a very expensive, big mistake.”
Wow do we feel for Drew.
But this is a lesson he’ll take with him for a long long time.
Then he mentions the cherry on top, that Lexus is offering him a much better car for the same price?!
You gotta check out the full video:
@infamousxdrew
Replying to @sophiianextdoor I don’t even know what to do atp 😭🤦♂️ #messedup #newcar #lexusrz450e #luxuryedition #horriblerange #electricvehicles #evs #doyourresearch #infamousxdrew #fyp @drew
Let’s see what folks had to say.
I mean this one is obvious, and OP could not agree more.
And a discussion was started about value depreciation.
And yeah this is the part that kills me.
On top of exorbitant, out of control rent prices, you got that monthly payment?!
THAT used to be a standard rent in the US about 10-15 years ago!
Got any options from 1998?
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.