Customer Realizes Entitled Guy Who Cut In Front Of Him Made A Mistake, So He Lets Him Waste His Time In The Wrong Line… Twice
by Ryan McCarthy
There is a special punishment in the afterlife for those who disregard the rules of the line.
Like Banya from Seinfeld trying to cut in the soup line, they’re just the worst.
Do these people think that they’re somehow above the line? Or even worse, that the rest of us schmucks just love the line?
Well this user watched one line-cutter get his comeuppance after he cut ahead of him at Costco, only for OP to realize that this man had elbowed his way into the completely wrong line!
Check it out!
You want to cut in line? Alright.
I was at Costco the other day and I had just finished punching my food order in at the kiosk, and so I was on my way to the order pickup line.
Suddenly a large, heavy set, angry old man wearing a US Veteran baseball cap blocked me with his shopping cart so he could cut the line.
I looked him up and down to see what I was dealing with and he glared right back as if to say “try me boy”.
Now, I’m not one to get in a fight over a spot in line and I could tell that telling him off was not going to go anywhere good, so I let him be.
But then OP realized something that put a smile on his face.
However I did notice something during my assessment; he did not have an order slip from the kiosk.
At least, not that I could see. So I waited.
Imagine the grin on my face when he finally got to the window to find out that he had been in the wrong line the whole time.
But apparently this guy wasn’t the sharpest tool in the shed, because OP passed him in ANOTHER wrong line.
Carrying my order back to the car I wore that grin as I passed that dude who was now at the very back of an even longer line than the one he had just left empty handed.
I could have told him he was in the wrong one.
Maybe saved him some anguish, but that is not a courtesy I believe he deserved.
I agree with OP, line cutters don’t deserve that courtesy. Actually, they don’t deserve ANY courtesy; they’re the worst.
Reddit loved seeing this man get his comeuppance, twice. And this user said she had a very similar thing happen to her!
Others took this as an opportunity to air their grievances with the Costco food line.
And this user said next time she’s going to tell line-cutters that they’re in the wrong line just for the fun of it!
This user was reminded of his cousin who was a veteran, who had a similar attitude to the line-cutter.
And finally, this user was also a victim of a crazy veteran at his local Costco, and apparently so was his girlfriend’s food!
This story has me craving a Costco hot dog and fountain Coke.
Think they’re still open at 11:30pm?
