Dad Is Planning A Once-In-A-Lifetime Family Vacation But His Son Wouldn’t Respond To His Email… So He Booked The Trip Without Him
by Matthew Gilligan
Get with the times, Pops!
I can totally picture some of the people in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page saying that to the man who wrote it.
But does he deserve the criticism he’s getting?
Check out his story and see what you think.
AITA for telling my son that he’s not coming on vacation because he didn’t check his emails?
“I’m planning a family Thanksgiving vacation and a really good deal came up to go to the Cook Islands.
I emailed my son 20 y/o Ollie on Friday and called Sunday to see if he wanted to go.
He’s in college and I’m not wasting money on a ticket if he didn’t want to go.
I needed to know by today because I have to get visas for my 16, 11 and 8yo sons.
No response, huh?
Well he didn’t so I bought the package.
Just now he texted me saying he wanted to go. I said too late. Already bought the tickets.
Next time check your email or answer your phone.
He said most people communicate on text. I said well most people don’t get to go to the Cook Islands.
Now he’s getting an earful.
Now his mom/my ex is trying to tell me that he’s Gen Z and text is their primary communication format.
Had I texted him, then he would had responded.
I said I don’t care.
I’m well in my 40s and check my ALL of my communication formats because I don’t want to miss anything.”
And here’s what people said about this story on Reddit.
This person didn’t hold back.
Another reader called him an *******.
This person spoke up.
Another said this guy is giving off Boomer energy.
Andone reader nailed it.
He probably did his son a favor!
This guy sounds like a nightmare!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.