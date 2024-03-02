‘Don’t ever buy groceries for anybody in the store.’ – Walmart Employee Caught A Customer Trying A Scam In A Self-Checkout Lane
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t understand how anyone would have the cojones to pull a scam at a store, but I guess that’s why I’m not a savvy criminal…
But the woman in the video you’re about to see didn’t seem to care!
A viral TikTok video showed what happened at a Walmart store when an employee had to confront a customer at the store’s self-checkout lane who was asking other shoppers to buy things for her baby…but the employee accused her of trying to return the items that were bought for her.
The worker said to her, “You do it all the time. You turn around and you return it. You’re ripping my customers off.”
She then told another employee, “You need to escort them out, because they’ve been in here for a while getting them to pay for their stuff.”
The worker added, “It’s a complete scam. Let’s go. Don’t ever buy groceries for anybody in the store. It is a scam, ’cause they turn around and they return it. Thank you so much.”
Good grief!
Here’s the video.
@onecutecouponer
Be careful out there, shoppers!
