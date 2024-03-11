March 11, 2024 at 2:39 pm

Gen Z Employee Jokes About How His Generation Handles Unrealistic Work Requests And It Got People Talking. – ‘Of course I’m not going to that meeting.’

by Laura Lynott

If you’re not a Gen Z worker, you might not get this, but if you are, you probably SO get it!

Gen X and some Millennials might complain that Gen Z staff are lazy but maybe they wanna take a step back and think how they might feel if they started work during a global pandemic, huh!

@imdrebrown shared a clip on the issue of Gen Z workers being lazy and adopting habits like never going to meetings during lunch.

Shhhh, it’s a dead cert, some older boss somewhere is being triggered right now reading this…

The TikToker said: “I’m a Gen Z in corporate. Of course I’m not going to that meeting that’s during my lunch time. Sorry, take it off the schedule.”

Isn’t this the way we always should have been?!

He added: “I’ma Gen Z in corporate. Of course the screen is hitting the keyboard at 5 o’clock on the dot.”

And again, ain’t this a habit we should ALL be taking on?!

He continued: “I’m a Gen Z in corporate. What do you mean ‘What is a mental health day?’. Figure it out because I’m taking one a month, sorry.”

Again, while the Gen Z habits may seem funny to older generations, really, don’t these sound kinda fair?

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

The other generations are offended! Ha.

Lol. Honesty with a capital H.

Too funny. I also get this. Ha!

Work/life balance is key!

Demand more.

Categories: STORIES
