Gen Z Employee Jokes About How His Generation Handles Unrealistic Work Requests And It Got People Talking. – ‘Of course I’m not going to that meeting.’
by Laura Lynott
If you’re not a Gen Z worker, you might not get this, but if you are, you probably SO get it!
Gen X and some Millennials might complain that Gen Z staff are lazy but maybe they wanna take a step back and think how they might feel if they started work during a global pandemic, huh!
@imdrebrown shared a clip on the issue of Gen Z workers being lazy and adopting habits like never going to meetings during lunch.
Shhhh, it’s a dead cert, some older boss somewhere is being triggered right now reading this…
The TikToker said: “I’m a Gen Z in corporate. Of course I’m not going to that meeting that’s during my lunch time. Sorry, take it off the schedule.”
Isn’t this the way we always should have been?!
He added: “I’ma Gen Z in corporate. Of course the screen is hitting the keyboard at 5 o’clock on the dot.”
And again, ain’t this a habit we should ALL be taking on?!
He continued: “I’m a Gen Z in corporate. What do you mean ‘What is a mental health day?’. Figure it out because I’m taking one a month, sorry.”
Again, while the Gen Z habits may seem funny to older generations, really, don’t these sound kinda fair?
Watch the full clip here:
@imdrebrown
Im a GenZ in Corporate! #genz #corporate
