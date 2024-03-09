March 9, 2024 at 5:37 am

He Didn’t Want More Than Two Kids But Now They Have Four. So He Says He’s Too Tired To Care For Their Young Twins.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/AITA/@opaquesilence

I never like to make predictions like this, but I sense trouble ahead for the family you’re going to read about.

And I think you’ll agree with me after you read this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page…

Get started now and see what you think!

AITA for not wanting to help my SO with our twins?

“We have 4 kids together in total ages 6, 4, 1, 1.

He’s said how he feels…

For context I have always been vocal about not wanting more then 2 kids. Our first born is a boy and second born is a girl, so I was happy to have one of each. I am the sole breadwinner as daycare costs would not make it worth it for her to work as well.

After our second child I told her I was done and wanted to have a vasectomy, she was against that and wanted to have a third.

We fought about this for months (I didn’t want to get it done against her will), her reason for wanting another was that she always wanted a bigger family.

He had his reasons…

My reason against was that I felt that she had a hard time keeping up with daily tasks with only 2 kids, I also spoke to her at length about how another child would be financially unsustainable since I have 2 jobs and am barely making ends meet (not to mention that I too am exhausted all the time).

Anyway, before we could reach a conclusion she got pregnant (she was on the pill and according to her, barely ever missed a day).

We now have a total of four beautiful children that I love, but I can not bring myself to giving her the extra help for the twins.

Things aren’t going well..

We now are stressed and fight all the time. I sometimes want to help her with the twins but it gets me so discouraged to see everything I warned her against come to pass.

I know they are my children too, but it is not fair to get yourself in a situation when everyone is advising you against it.

Then ask for help when the **** hits the fan.

Now when I come home from work, I help just as much as I used to with our first 2 children, nothing more nothing less.

AITA for refusing to help my wife with the twins?”

Now let’s see what Reddit users said about this.

This person said this guy is an *******.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another Reddit user said his wife sounds shady…

Source: Reddit/AITA

This individual thinks he could’ve handled this differently.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another reader doesn’t think much of this guy…

Source: Reddit/AITA

I’m pretty sure this is his responsibility, too.

What is he talking about?!?!

