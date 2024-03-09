He Didn’t Want More Than Two Kids But Now They Have Four. So He Says He’s Too Tired To Care For Their Young Twins.
by Matthew Gilligan
I never like to make predictions like this, but I sense trouble ahead for the family you’re going to read about.
And I think you’ll agree with me after you read this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page…
Get started now and see what you think!
AITA for not wanting to help my SO with our twins?
“We have 4 kids together in total ages 6, 4, 1, 1.
He’s said how he feels…
For context I have always been vocal about not wanting more then 2 kids. Our first born is a boy and second born is a girl, so I was happy to have one of each. I am the sole breadwinner as daycare costs would not make it worth it for her to work as well.
After our second child I told her I was done and wanted to have a vasectomy, she was against that and wanted to have a third.
We fought about this for months (I didn’t want to get it done against her will), her reason for wanting another was that she always wanted a bigger family.
He had his reasons…
My reason against was that I felt that she had a hard time keeping up with daily tasks with only 2 kids, I also spoke to her at length about how another child would be financially unsustainable since I have 2 jobs and am barely making ends meet (not to mention that I too am exhausted all the time).
Anyway, before we could reach a conclusion she got pregnant (she was on the pill and according to her, barely ever missed a day).
We now have a total of four beautiful children that I love, but I can not bring myself to giving her the extra help for the twins.
Things aren’t going well..
We now are stressed and fight all the time. I sometimes want to help her with the twins but it gets me so discouraged to see everything I warned her against come to pass.
I know they are my children too, but it is not fair to get yourself in a situation when everyone is advising you against it.
Then ask for help when the **** hits the fan.
Now when I come home from work, I help just as much as I used to with our first 2 children, nothing more nothing less.
AITA for refusing to help my wife with the twins?”
Now let’s see what Reddit users said about this.
This person said this guy is an *******.
Another Reddit user said his wife sounds shady…
This individual thinks he could’ve handled this differently.
Another reader doesn’t think much of this guy…
I’m pretty sure this is his responsibility, too.
What is he talking about?!?!
