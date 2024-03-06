Her Boyfriend Wants Her Child To Stay In Economy Class, But She Thinks He Could Fly Business Class With Them
There is no doubt that blending families isn’t easy. It takes time and a lot of compromise, and honestly, a commitment on all side to put the well-being of the kids first.
OP and her boyfriend are planning an international holiday.
Throwaway because reasons…My boyfriend (40M) and I (33F) have been together for five years and are trying to organize our next holiday.
He’s settled on a destination and so excited at the idea of a family trip. We’re looking at flights that will likely be at least 9 hours long with business class flights, resort stay, and plenty of experiences.
They are splitting the costs and are super excited.
He makes significantly more than me but we will split the cost of the holiday 50/50 including my child’s costs.
The issue is that while they are flying business class, he thinks her son (13) will be fine in coach.
The problem is he does not want to let my child (13) on to the same class on the plane as us.
He thinks that my child should be grateful to be getting an international trip and just enjoy the movies and whatever other amenities there are on the flight.
He has a view where children might not appreciate the value of business class and that his parents went on business class while he flew economy on his own.
That they can pop up and visit us whenever in business class and that it’s not worth the extra cost, even if he were a millionaire.
He was raised by “he should be grateful” parents while OP finds it strange to make her 13yo fly 9 hours alone.
I feel like it’s weird to sit apart from my child for a 9+ hour flight, even if they’re comfortable enough on a plane and I’d probably prefer to downgrade my flight if bf is unwilling to split that specific cost.
He thinks I’m being weird for wanting to make that concession and it’s not a big deal for child to fly alone.
So, WIBTA or am I being a helicopter and stressing over something silly?
