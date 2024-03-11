Her Brother Lost A Bunch of Weight And She Took One Of His Old Hoodies To Wear. When Her Boyfriend Finds Out, He Gets Weirdly Jealous.
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, there ain’t nothin’ wrong with hand-me-downs!
And that includes when folks are adults, too!
It’s not just for kids anymore!
So is this woman wrong for wearing some of her brother’s clothes?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for refusing to stop wearing my brother’s clothes?
“I 23f have a brother Sam 26m.
He has started going to the gym in the past few months and after reaching his goal weight, we celebrated by getting him a new wardrobe as he needed new clothes to fit him.
Not everyone is on board with this…
My boyfriend Ben 24m said it was weird that I took my brother shopping as it was something girls do for their boyfriends not brothers.
Ben is an only child so I told him he just didn’t get it and he apologised later, but I thought it was a weird fight.
Sam also had a massive wardrobe clear out to make space for his new stuff and get rid of what didn’t fit him, and he let me sort through it to bin, donate or keep myself.
Ben got even more upset…
When I saw Ben last night, I wore Sam’s old hoodie and Ben noticed it and asked where it was from.
I told him it was Sam’s and Ben got upset and said that it was weird that I share clothes with him and again it was a couple thing to do not a sibling thing, but he was ok with me wearing my sisters clothes just not Sam’s.
I think he’s being unreasonable, and he wants me to get rid of all of Sam’s clothes.”
Let’s see what people had to say about this story.
This person asked a question.
Another individual said they’d dump this guy.
Another person shared their own story.
This individual talked about how it works with their brother.
This boyfriend needs to get a grip.
