Her Clients Went Back On Their Babysitting Contract, And Now They’re Upset No One Wants To Work For Them
by Trisha Leigh
As an adult, it’s kind of weird that we entrust our kids with other kids on occasion – and usually, not for that much money, either.
It usually works out just fine.
OP’s neighbors asked her to come along on a vacation as a nanny.
Over the holidays I (F17) got a chance to go to the Caribbean with my neighbors as their nanny.
My parents weren’t thrilled but it was after Christmas so they let me go. The deal was pretty simple. It was ten days at an all inclusive resort.
I would share a room with the kids and take care of them for seven days and nights. In return I got $500 and three days to myself. The rooms were adjoining.
I think that’s the right word. A door joined them.
They agreed on details and even signed a written contract.
My parents insisted I get everything in writing so there were no mistakes. Basically we agreed that I would work two days and take one day off. Over and over.
No problem I thought and I checked out the included activities and any excursions I might like.
She went by the contract but they were upset with an incident on vacation.
On my third day off I had planned to go scuba diving. I got up early and went on my excursion.
When I got back the parents were mad that I had left without warning. I reminded them that we had a deal and they said that they had met another couple there and were going golfing and that I screwed up their plans.
I don’t know why they made plans on one of my free days.
They were upset all the way home.
When they got home, they blabbed to others about her being irresponsible.
When we got back they posted about how irresponsible I was. One of the other families called me to get my side of the story. I sent them a picture of the deal we agreed on.
They said they knew I wouldn’t do what I was being accused of. Then they started commenting on the posts by my neighbors.
My parents did this also. But I think everyone thought they were just protecting me.
She told the truth to defend herself – they didn’t like that, either.
So now it’s a big deal and everyone knows that they tried to change our deal without talking to me. Some of the other babysitters, or their parents, are now saying that they won’t babysit for my neighbors any more.
I feel bad about it because they paid a lot for my vacation. And if they had asked I probably would have switched my excursion to the last day.
Anyway they are upset that I narced, which I didn’t. They said that I could have talked to them if I had a problem. But I’m not the one who made it public.
I bet Reddit has some thoughts.
The top comment says OP did nothing wrong.
The consequences are their own fault, not OP’s.
The parents should have just let it go.
They also think OP’s parents are great for insisting on a contract.
Some people have less generous takes on the parents.
This poor girl.
I hate when adults put teenagers in situations like this.
