His Daughter Won’t Respond To His Constant Texts, So He’s Threatening To Pull Her College Funds Because He Feels Disrespected
by Trisha Leigh
As parents, we likely dream of always having the kind of close relationships we have with our kids when they’re little.
The fact is, though, that as they grow into adults with feelings, goals, and thoughts of their own, they can always choose to go their own way.
OP says he’s always supported his daughters, even though his ex-wife “poisons” them against him.
I want to start off by saying that I have done everything for my children. I was there at the hospital for their births, signed the birth certificates, I changed diapers and always provided them with food and designer clothes.
But my ex is extremely manipulative and has tried to turn my children against me since day one.
She manipulated my older daughter who refused to talk things out with me. I will still forgive her once she finally decides to snap out of my ex’s manipulations and come back to me.
Me and my younger daughter “Sarah” had a great relationship until she suddenly flipped the switch in her senior year and also was poisoned against me.
He tried to be a part of his younger daughter’s college decision but she didn’t want to include him.
When “Sarah” was applying for college I really didn’t want her to go far because she has book smarts but lacks common sense and I didn’t want her to fall for scams. I even offered to buy her a car if she lived with me and commuted to a local school.
But Sarah just said that the local programs didn’t have what she wanted. I found it insulting because I went to a local college and despite what my ex thinks, I am highly educated without some PhD.
Sarah did not listen to my input at all. Her and my ex barely involved me in her college application process. My ex was extremely unhelpful.
I would just ask basic questions like tuition since I was going to spend considerable funds, and she would either send website links.
It would have only taken a few seconds for her to just answer the question so I can stay in the loop about what’s going on. But this was just part of my ex’s way of turning Sarah against me.
Sarah enrolled at an out of state college and I didn’t even find out until May because my ex didn’t bother telling me. I didn’t even get to see Sarah off at the airport since she didn’t tell me she’d left until after she was already gone.
Now, he tries to communicate with her but she can’t be bothered to reply.
I constantly text Sarah asking how things are going. I send her funny posts on Facebook and ask her to call me. I even offered to split the cost of plane fare so Sarah could visit over the holidays.
She only responds on email and it’s always her saying she’s too busy.
I am frustrated and tired of this. She is taking a lot of classes right now but I’m her father and it would only take a second of her day to just text me back or talk to me on the phone for five minutes.
I have supported and been providing for Sarah since day one. I am done being disrespected when I have bent over backwards for 18 years to give her everything and have sent $7,000 just this year for her schooling.
I could be doing a million other things with that money.
He’s thinking that cutting her off for being “ungrateful” and “disrespectful” is the way to go.
Maybe I am at fault for enabling it for so long but not anymore. I sent an email telling her that I am done with being disrespected and if she can’t even give me the time of day then my ex can find someone else to split the cost of her schooling with.
I sent the email over two hours ago and there’s been no response. I know my wording might seem harsh but I am just so done with being disrespected.
AITA?
What does Reddit think? Let’s find out!
The top comment says they don’t think OP’s ex-wife has anything to do with it.
Even if he doesn’t want to accept that actions have consequences.
The daughters likely realized it all on their own.
If they’re going to believe him, they want more info.
No one is ready to cast the ex-wife as the villain.
This guy sounds like a real piece of work.
His daughter has obviously already made her choice.
