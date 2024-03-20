His Grandfather Asked Him To Rake His Yard While He Took A Nap, So He Decided To Take Care Of Business With A Smarter Solution
by Matthew Gilligan
You’re about to meet a kid who is SMART.
And he’s also pretty darn resourceful!
Read on to get the whole story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page, we think you’re gonna get a big kick out of it!
Rake the yard.
“My son was always big for his age. He weighed 10 pounds when he was born. He weighed 50 pounds when he was 2 years old and was the size of a normal 5 year old, so when he was 6 years old he was still really big.
He was not fat at all, just big. Anyway we lived on the farm with my Dad, one spring day, I had to go somewhere and left my 6 year old son with my Dad. They were going to do some yardwork.
Here’s the plan…
Instead my Dad decided that it would be a better idea to have my son rake the front yard by himself and he could take a nap in his chair.
My son didn’t argue he just waited for my Dad to fall asleep. So my Dad is sleeping in his chair and he hears the sound of a tractor and doesn’t really pay attention, because we live on a farm out in the country.
But the tractor is getting closer. Then he looks out the window, and there’s my son on the tractor right next to the house, my son is waving at him and smiling ear to ear.
This is cool, right?
My Dad jumped out of his chair and went outside to see my son on the tractor with the hay rake raking the front yard. My Dad just stood there dumbfounded watching.
Then my son drove back to the pole barn and put tractor back. He came up to my Dad said “I’m done raking now.” My Dad picked up the hand raked and asked why he didn’t use it.
And my son said “You said rake the yard, I raked the yard, you didn’t say how.” My Dad couldn’t argue with that logic.
My son has been driving the tractor since he was 2 years old. It’s a small tractor that has been in my family since 1976.”
Smart kid!
I think he has a bright future!
