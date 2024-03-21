His Wife Won’t Stop Trying To Sell People On Her Etsy Jewelry Business, So He Tells Her To Cool It With The Hard Selling
The headline to this article sounds pretty harsh, doesn’t it?
But wait just a second!
Before you make up your mind that this guy is a huge jerk, read what he had to say in the story below…
It might change your mind…
AITA for telling my wife nobody cares about her small business?
“My wife (27F) owns an Etsy shop where she sells handmade jewelry.
She has some real talent and the jewelry she sells is genuinely very nice and high quality. She gets a surprising amount of sales on there too, and has great reviews.
He has a big problem with her…
The issue is that EVERYWHERE we go, EVERY conversation she has, she slips in something about her shop and tries to promote it. Talking to a friend? She’ll casually mention a big sale she made or a custom order she got and not-very-subtly mention that she’d give her friend a coupon or something similar.
Talking to our waiter? She’ll mention that she has a pair of earrings on her shop that would compliment their eyes. Talking to someone online? She’ll somehow manage to say “as the owner of a small business..” She literally cannot have a conversation anywhere with anyone without trying to sell them her jewelry.
The other day was a family member’s birthday, and they were having a decently-sized get-together with just other family members and a few close friends. I went with my wife, and she’s a pretty social person even outside of promoting her shop so she was quickly making conversation with my family.
Here we go again…
Of course not 5 minutes later she was showing someone the bracelet she had on that she made and mentioning that she sells them and talking about how since they were family she would happily give them a 25% discount.
She probably had that exact same conversation with at least 5 people during the 2 hours we were there.
As soon as we left I spoke to her and said she needs to quit doing that. I told her if people were actually interested, they would ask her about her store, but not every single person she talks to wants or needs to hear about her art.
She got upset and said that she just wants to spread her product and doesn’t see what she’s doing wrong and hasn’t spoken to me much since.
I feel like I’m the ******* since I will admit I had a pretty harsh tone and could’ve been a lot nicer during that conversation, plus I get she’s just trying to sell her products, even if it gets obnoxious.
AITA?”
Here’s how people reacted on Reddit.
She sounds a little intense about this whole thing.
Maybe she needed to be put in her place!
