‘I’m scared to click yes.’ – Job Seeker Shows Job Application Questions Might Be Preventing Employees From Applying
The job hunt is kinda feeling more like an audition for the Hunger Games lately with impossible requests and judgement calls made about applicants that are totally unwarranted.
One TikToker has really raised awareness of this issue with her own experience and she will get y’all checking out just how you’re being treated as you apply for jobs.
@fatgirlfab told her followers on TikTok she was sure after filling out a job application online, that the employer was actually “wedding out undesirables,” as it saw people.
She showed her followers how the application asked job seekers to state how they identified themselves by generation – Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X or Boomer, or the option to not disclose.
The second question posed was to identify ethnicity. Then it asked if the job seekers identified as neurodivergent.
@fatgirlfab said: “Love that, but also, I’m scared to click ‘Yes.’”
This form seemed totally intrusive just to apply for a job.
And according to the U.S Equal Opportunity Commission, firms are actually advised not to pose questions about race, colour, religion, sex, national origin or age.
The reason for this is it could discourage applicants from applying and also be seen as discriminatory!
What do you think, are employers weeding out applicants based on age, race and other identifying factors?
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
People do NOT like it!
People suspicious of intent.
Even a HR worker thinks it’s wrong!
Seems like this is happening more and more these days, yeah?
