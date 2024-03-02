Gym Tries To Make A Customer Drive 700 Miles Away To Cancel His Membership, So He Finds A Loophole And Gets His Revenge
Ahh, the curse of the New Years resolution and gym fees.
This man took to Reddit to share his story.
Once upon a time I, like many people after the new year, joined planet fitness with my girlfriend (now wife).
We did not go to the gym, and this continued even with having a gym membership.
Whoops…
After a year or so had gone by of not going to the gym, we decided to go in one day just for something to do.
They wouldn’t let us in due to the card that we used for my wife’s membership had expired and “our account was due over $100”.
They agreed that we could go in as long as we got it under $100.
We paid the remaining amount and canceled her membership, switching mine to a premium membership so that we could both get on using mine.
If there’s anything that shows the ridiculousness of the US health system it’s this…
After probably another year of them collecting my money for little in return, I joined the Army as a way to escape the ever-rising cost of family health insurance.
I thought “this is great, now I have a reason to workout, and I’ll use my planet fitness premium membership that lets me use any of their gyms around the country.”
This makes sense.
However, upon moving to our first duty station I found that 1: I worked out every morning with a group of people outside 2: There are several gyms on base, usually nicer than a Planet Fitness.
So I went to cancel my membership, here’s where they really ticked me off.
“Oh, you have to cancel in person at your home gym or by writing a cancellation letter via 1st class mail to your home gym.”
The frustrated man went on to search for a solution.
The problem being that my home gym was over 700 miles away, and I didn’t want to wait long enough for them to get the letter and process it. I left and began my Planet Fitness contract research.
Armed with knowledge, I returned to the closest store the next day. “Good morning, sir.”
“Oh, good morning. Can you help me out? I don’t necessarily want to pay for the black membership anymore, but my home gym is in Ohio. Can I change my home gym to this location?”
“Of course, sir. I’d be happy to assist you…”
Once all the exchanging of information had been completed, I dropped the bomb.
“Is there anything else I can help you with?”
Nailed it!
“Yes, actually. Since this is my home gym now, I’d like to go ahead and cancel my membership.”
Her jaw actually dropped.
She called a manager to give the overrides or whatever he needed to do. He got the whole story, looked at me and said that I would have to wait 24 hours, since I just changed my home gym.
I obliged his request and came back the next day.
I’m happy to say that it’s been almost 5 years since my last gym membership.
Reddit users applauded the writer.
One person credited him on finding the loophole.
Another reader commented on how “American” his reason for joining the army was.
This person shared in the loophole.
Way to go, sir!
