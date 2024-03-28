March 28, 2024 at 6:34 am

McDonald’s Manager Showed People What A Day At Her Job Is Like

by Matthew Gilligan

I have nothing but respect for folks who manage fast food restaurants…because that’s a tough gig!

And if you don’t believe me, it’s time you pay attention to what a McDonald’s manager named Jackie showed videos in a viral TikTok video that she posted.

Jackie took viewers with her through her daily routine as a Mickey D’s manager in Australia.

Jackie gets up at 1:50 am and by 2:30 am she waits to get picked up by the staff bus.

She said she gets to the restaurant at 3 am and she has to reopen the system from the previous day.

Jackie helps out with the breakfast rush in the morning hours, ends her shift at 11 am and goes home to take a nap.

On this particular day, her nap lasted four hours and then Jackie took a long walk at 5 pm, ate dinner at 6, and reads at least 50 pages of a book before she goes to bed at 8 pm.

And then it all starts over again the next day!

Check out the video.

@jackiecalzado

spend the day with me!! 🤍 #mcdonalds #maccas #fyp #ditl #grwm #viral

♬ original sound – sp33dsongsx

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this story on TikTok.

One individual was surprised by how early she goes to bed.

Another TikTokker can’t believe how early she gets up.

And one TikTok user asked a question about this…

Hats off to her!

She’s clearly a hard worker!

