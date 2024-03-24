Neighbors Wouldn’t Stop Smoking On A Balcony And It Wafted Into Their Apartment, So They Drenched Them Ice-Cold Water From A Super Soaker
by Matthew Gilligan
If you live in an apartment complex and you have a balcony, you’re gonna be treated to all kinds of sights, sounds, and smells…
And not all of them are gonna be pleasant!
This person had enough of their smokey neighbors and they decided to put an end to it.
Take a look at what happened!
My neighbors wouldn’t stop smoking on the balcony. I bought a super soaker.
“It swept into my apartment at all hours of the night.
This was really annoying.
There was a designated smoking area but that was inconvenient for them.
I bought a massive water gun and waited one night until it was good and dark outside.
Here it comes!
When the smoke began, I stepped silently out into the night and sprayed all of the ice cold water as hard as I could into their direction.
I heard them yelp in shock as I quickly retreated back into my apartment.
My heart was racing and I had a huge thrill. I felt scared but satisfied.
They had no way of knowing it was me, but they did know I often complained about them.
Who, me?!?!
The next day, I acted like nothing had happened and said hi to them cheerfully.
They began to accuse me, I acted shocked and appalled until they admitted they didn’t know for sure what had happened.
I said things like “Are you sure it wasn’t raining?”
“Maybe another neighbor smelled smoke and thought there was a fire?”
Then I went back home and laughed my *** off in glee.”
Mess around and find out!
