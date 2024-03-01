Reckless Driver Thought Smashing Trash Cans With A Car Was Funny, So A Homeowner Got Revenge And Filled One With Ice
It seems, based on Reddit stories, that there is a whole class of people out there who enjoy randomly hitting things with or from their car.
I don’t get it, but I guess sometimes there’s not much in the way of entertainment.
OP lived near a bar who had large bins out back.
Back in 2004 we had those big plastic round garbage bins in our back alley, about 6 of them down every alley in my neighbourhood.
They were huge, about 4 foot tall 4 foot wide at the top. They got emptied every Thursday around 8 in the morning.
Someone liked smashing into them late at night for funsies.
I lived half a block down the alley from the local bar and every few weeks I’d go out in the morning to see all the bins knocked down.
Some drunk idiot was driving his beater home around the time the bar closed at 2am, I figured he was hitting them on purpose just for laughs.
This went on for awhile, until one day, his car ended up smashed.
Once winter came the plastic got more brittle and every bin that was hit got cracked and/or destroyed.
The city never did anything other than just replace the bins but it would take a few weeks and it was irritating to have to pick them up all the time or use a farther away bin cause the nearby one was toast.
So this continued for months and winter gets cold here in Canada. We had a solid week of -40.
One Saturday night I saw red and blue lights flashing through my curtains, walked out to see a completely totalled mid 80s Buick wrapped around a bin.
A neighbor had filled the bin with water and let it freeze.
One of my neighbours decided to fill the bin with water which froze into a solid block of ice.
I don’t know for sure which neighbour did it but they are absolute heroes in my mind.
Guy got arrested so I assume he was charged with drunk driving at the least.
Tow truck took away what was left of the car but the bin stayed there for a couple months as a monument to stupidity filled with ice cause it was too heavy to move and also wasn’t in the least bit damaged by the collision.
No more trouble!
You knew this one was coming.
It’s the perfect crime.
Because science.
This person has another suggestion.
Do you wanna build a snowman?
I mean, people are eventually going to get tired of your bull—-.
You’ve been properly warned.
