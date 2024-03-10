She Doesn’t Want to Go to Her Sister’s Child-Free Wedding Because It Excludes Half The Family, But Her Plan Fails And Causes Major Drama
by Matthew Gilligan
There’s a whole lot of family drama going on in this story, folks!
And it sounds like there’s no end in sight…
Did the person who wrote this story on Reddit act like an *******?
Read on and see what you think…
AITA for refusing to go to my sister’s childfree wedding, despite not having kids?
“I am the youngest of four girls. My two older sisters (32, 30) both have kids.
My third sister (27) doesn’t and is getting married at the end of the month.
I (23) also don’t have children but my partner & I hope to have some in the future. Oldest sister lives overseas with her husband and so is mostly irrelevant in this situation – her and sister 3 don’t speak.
The bride-to-be wants her wedding to be her way…
Anyway, sister 3 is having a childfree wedding. She is, like, aggressively childfree. We don’t really get along.
So, basically, our parents are old and can no longer drive. I can’t drive, either, but my husband can, as can my older sister. She’s a single mom, though, and had no one to watch her kids.
Things are pretty ugly…
My husband & soon to be BIL can’t stand each other.
They grew up together and theres just lots of hard feelings there, so my husband wasn’t going to the wedding. I was going to have him drop me off.
In the end, last weekend, after months of anxiety, I said I would stay with the kids so my parents and sister could go. She will drive them and attend in my place.
Once we decided my husband gave the okay to work on the day of the wedding.
Her sister had a change of plans.
My sister lost it at that.
Then decided she would have someone else drive our parents and asked me to come.
I told her no, my older sister wants to go – I’d rather her there, anyway, as if one of our parents falls or something she knows what to do.
Sister lost it and said I was being selfish.
This is where I may be a jerk: I then told her I didn’t see the point in going to an event half the family would be missing from (referencing the kids).
Uh oh…
She said it shouldn’t matter to me, because I don’t have kids. I then said they were better company than her & point blank refused to attend her wedding. Even if the kids have a babysitter, which sister is now offering to pay for, I wouldn’t go.
She’s so upset. I feel a little bad, but not much.
My oldest sister says I’m in the right, second sister says she feels really bad. Our parents aren’t really acknowledging the situation. I think they just want to see their daughter get married.
AITA?”
Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.
One person summed it up perfectly.
Another person didn’t hold back.
This individual said she’s NTA.
Another reader said she IS an *******.
And this person said she’s NTA and she simply doesn’t want to go.
I think the whole family belongs in therapy.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.