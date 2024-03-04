Stepmom Raised Concerns About Her Stepdaughter’s Living Situation After Got Pregnant, And Now Her Husband Is Upset She Wasn’t Excited
People react in all different kinds of ways when they hear someone is pregnant.
Some get emotional and caught up in the moment and others, well…they’re more rational and worried about things.
And the woman who wrote this story wants to know if she was out of line for how she reacted to a pregnancy.
Read on and see what you think…
AITA for not expressing joy when I found out my stepdaughter is pregnant?
“My (55M) partner and I (39F) have been together for 11 years.
They got some big news.
He currently is on a travel assignment for work so we are not in the same city.
His daughter (28f) called him yesterday and told him she was pregnant.
He was overjoyed and then he called me with the news.
The first words out of my mouth were, “what about her job and insurance?”
Mind you, she has a job and insurance, and has always worked to be able to take care of herself (her partner also has a job/insurance).
I said those things because my mind jumped immediately to thinking about where/how they may need help.
That didn’t go over very well…
It was not my intent to imply that his daughter was incapable of supporting a baby or “trash” because she did not plan for this baby.
I am happy for her as long as she is happy.
My partner is very upset as my response ruined what should have been one of the happiest moments of his life as he never thought he would have grandchildren.
He suggested I post here to get unbiased opinions on my reaction.
So guys, AITA?”
Yeah… she seems to be concerned about the wrong things.
But maybe there’s more to this story than we think…
