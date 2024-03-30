Toxic Employee Tried To Take Credit For Their Work In The Office, So They Made Her Look Foolish In Front Of The CEO
by Matthew Gilligan
I remember once when I finished a huge project I had worked on for a long time in college, someone had the nerve to say to me, “there’s no way you did this on your own…”.
I was so mad I wanted to smack him in the head…but I let it go, because I’m a classy guy, you know?
Anyway, that incident reminded me of this story from Reddit about someone taking credit for this person’s work.
Check out what they did to rectify the situation.
Co-worker tried to claim my 15-page report as her own work to the CEO, got outed in front of him.
“This was a young woman who only got her job (especially made for her) because her dad was golfing buddies with our CEO.
She sounds like a lot of fun to work with!
She regularly blamed her team for her numerous mistakes, and took all the credit for their hard work. Let’s call her B.
I used to do trade shows and after the fall season would be back in the office and create a comprehensive report on the results of the shows, normally 15+ pages.
The Veeps always wanted paper reports, not attachments, so I normally printed them out and distributed them personally to the staff.
Oh, no, you didn’t!
I handed B her copy as we passed in the corridor, then watched in sheer amazement as she marched straight into the CEO’s office and said, I kid you not; “Here Boss, I just put this together for you”.
Stunning, the report was all about trade shows, and she wasn’t even in the same department!
Cue the revenge.
I marched in there right after her, and said “Oh, B, I just realized that my report has some numerical errors, let me have it back and I’ll get you a revised one”, all the while staring at the CEO with a slightly raised eyebrow.
Bet she won’t make that mistake again!
As I left, I heard the most wonderful words from the CEO: “Aiku, would you please close the door as you leave?”
B came out about five minutes later looking like a ripe tomato. I couldn’t resist asking “How was your little tete-a-tete with our Boss?””
Now let’s see how Reddit users reacted to this story.
This person shared their own work story.
Another reader is scared of stuff like this.
One individual has been here before…
And this person had a similar co-worker…
That kind of stuff drives me nuts!
I’m glad she got caught!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · black text, co-workers, employment, jobs, reddit, top, work, working