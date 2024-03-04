Tutor Talked About How Working For Rich People Changed Her Perspective About Wealth… And Not In A Good Way
by Matthew Gilligan
Rich people are just…different. I’m talking about people who have always had money and have never had to worry about anything at all. Some of them are pretty detached from reality.
Which brings us to today’s story!
A woman named Antoinette posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about an experience she had when she tutored a rich couple’s child.
She said her car broke down on the way to their house and she had to call the couple and tell them she wouldn’t be able to make it. The couple told her to come to their house anyway and they’d help her out with the $1,500 repair bill.
She said, “Once I finally got there, she sat me down and looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I’m going to give you an advance because my son will not pass the eighth grade without you.’ Which was true. They kept going on international vacations. And I was writing all his essays and submitting all these final projects.”
Antoinette continued, “She wrote me a check for $1,500, gave me a referral to her husband’s mechanic, [and] said that he would give me a discount because they referred me. And this whole time, I’m so grateful.”
But then things got weird.
Antoinette explained, “She turns to her son and says, ‘You see, son? This is why we need to help people like her. This is why we have money. Some people can’t even afford to fix their cars, and you should be grateful that you are as privileged as you are.’ And they both turned and gave me such a look of pity that I had to excuse myself and go cry in the restroom because this car was my livelihood.”
She said that the $1,500 she received was meant meant to be taken out of later paychecks and she told viewers, “She was only helping me because she needed me to tutor her son to pass the eighth grade. And then she used me as this real-life example of, ‘look at the poors, so helpless and fragile.’”
Antoinette also said that family didn’t send her the last paycheck she was owed and said, “This is also why I don’t listen to career or financial advice from rich people who have always been rich, because they just don’t know and they never will, even if it’s right in front of them.”
