March 3, 2024 at 8:25 pm

Vegas Hotel Charges Guests $50 Just To Use The Fridge And This Woman Has Had Enough. – ‘What if I want to put my water in the fridge?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@k4r1m444

I know that minibar items are expensive to begin with, but a $50 charge just to USE the minibar?

Say whaaaaaaat?

A woman named Karima shared a video on TikTok and showed folks what was going down in her hotel room in Las Vegas.

Source: TikTok/@k4r1m444

She said, “Guys, I don’t think we can open it because it says altering contents or placing other items inside will result in $50. What if I want to put my water in the fridge, do I have to pay $50?”

Source: TikTok/@k4r1m444

She called the front desk and said, “Hi, um, I see on the fridge it says that there’s an additional $50 charge for adding items to the fridge?”

Karima was told that she’d be charged if they decided to put their own items into the fridge.

Wow…I’ve never heard of that before!

Source: TikTok/@k4r1m444

Let’s take a look at the video.

@k4r1m444

When in Vegas..

♬ original sound – Karima 🤍

Check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer thinks this is WILD.

Source: TikTok/@k4r1m444

Another person won’t be going to Vegas anytime soon.

Source: TikTok/@k4r1m444

And this individual thinks they know a way around this.

Source: TikTok/@k4r1m444

Stay far away from that thing!

It’s not worth it!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter