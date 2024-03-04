Vegas Hotel Charges Guests $50 Just To Use The Fridge And This Woman Has Had Enough. – ‘What if I want to put my water in the fridge?’
I know that minibar items are expensive to begin with, but a $50 charge just to USE the minibar?
Say whaaaaaaat?
A woman named Karima shared a video on TikTok and showed folks what was going down in her hotel room in Las Vegas.
She said, “Guys, I don’t think we can open it because it says altering contents or placing other items inside will result in $50. What if I want to put my water in the fridge, do I have to pay $50?”
She called the front desk and said, “Hi, um, I see on the fridge it says that there’s an additional $50 charge for adding items to the fridge?”
Karima was told that she’d be charged if they decided to put their own items into the fridge.
Wow…I’ve never heard of that before!
Let’s take a look at the video.
Check out how folks reacted on TikTok.
This viewer thinks this is WILD.
Another person won’t be going to Vegas anytime soon.
And this individual thinks they know a way around this.
Stay far away from that thing!
It’s not worth it!
