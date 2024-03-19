Wendy’s Customer Shares A Great Deal For 40 Chicken Nuggets That Can Save You Over $25
by Laura Lynott
These days it’s all about being savvy when buying anything due to the cost of living crisis and that includes looking for food offers.
Eating out is becoming almost too expensive for most of us facing higher bills and salaries that just haven’t gone up.
But here’s one hack that might help you stretch that cash a little more and feed yourself and a friend of two for less!
TikToker and self confessed ‘nuggs’ fan @dadcasualtv was about to buy 10 nuggets at Wendy’s for $9.99 but he was surprised to see a much better bargain on the menu.
He told his followers: “I’m gonna need somebody with some insider Wendy’s information to help me out with this one, because this isn’t making any sense to me.”
Calling Wendy’s, come in Wendy’s. Right now they’re not picking up, so you need to tell us what’s up, guy.
He added: “So I go into Wendy’s and I want to get my nug on, right?. And I’m thinking, that’s a fair price for some nugs.”
He refers tot he $9.99 price for 10 nuggets on the menu. But don’t be fooled there’s a much better deal, y’all.
“I’m looking at the board and you know the 10 piece chicken nugget meal is like $9.99,” he said. “You know how much a 40 piece is, $14.99.”
“I see on that board that there is a family-size order of chicken nuggets that comes with 40 chicken nuggets,” he added.
Wow, that’s a great deal! But ain’t it a little too much for one guy, even if it IS just $5 more for 30 more nuggets, or ‘nugs’ as our TikToker says.
Guess what he does… Well, of course, he shells out that $14.99 for the 40 nuggets and proudly shows them to the camera.
He said: “Now I know what you’re thinking. You don’t need 40 chicken nuggets. But at that kind of price, I mean, how are you not gonna buy 40 chicken nuggets?”
Watch the full clip here:
@dadcasualtv
The secret Wendy’s Chicken Nugget order. #JoeKidd #dadjoke #joke #jokes #comedy #funny #wendys
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
