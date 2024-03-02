March 2, 2024 at 4:37 pm

‘What does it say? – Mom-To-Be Tried to Surprise Her Parents With A New Baby Announcement, But They Were Hilariously Oblivious

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Instagram/@lee_buona

Some people need to have things shoved RIGHT IN THEIR FACES to understand what’s going on.

And that’s not always a bad thing!

In fact, sometimes it can be downright hilarious!

A woman named Lee posted a video on Instagram and showed viewers what happened when she and her husband tried to hint to their son’s grandparents about a big surprise…but they weren’t getting the hint.

Source: Instagram/@lee_buona

The video showed the older folks eating dinner and Lee made a comment about their son’s outfit to try to get them to read this shirt, but they didn’t pick up on it.

And there was a big surprise on the little boy’s clothes: he’s going to be a big brother!

Lee kept trying to get the grandparents to notice what was written on boy’s shirt so she finally went ahead and told them to read it…

Source: Instagram/@lee_buona

And then Grandma said, “what does it say?”

And then Grams and Gramps finally got the message!

Awwwwww!

Source: Instagram/@lee_buona

Take a look at the video.

Check out how people reacted.

One person had a job story to tell…

Source: Instagram/@lee_buona

This TikTokker loved this video.

Source: Instagram/@lee_buona

And another person noticed something else in the video…

Source: Instagram/@lee_buona

That was hilarious!

They seem like a happy family!

