‘What does it say? – Mom-To-Be Tried to Surprise Her Parents With A New Baby Announcement, But They Were Hilariously Oblivious
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people need to have things shoved RIGHT IN THEIR FACES to understand what’s going on.
And that’s not always a bad thing!
In fact, sometimes it can be downright hilarious!
A woman named Lee posted a video on Instagram and showed viewers what happened when she and her husband tried to hint to their son’s grandparents about a big surprise…but they weren’t getting the hint.
The video showed the older folks eating dinner and Lee made a comment about their son’s outfit to try to get them to read this shirt, but they didn’t pick up on it.
And there was a big surprise on the little boy’s clothes: he’s going to be a big brother!
Lee kept trying to get the grandparents to notice what was written on boy’s shirt so she finally went ahead and told them to read it…
And then Grandma said, “what does it say?”
And then Grams and Gramps finally got the message!
Awwwwww!
Take a look at the video.
That was hilarious!
They seem like a happy family!
