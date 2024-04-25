A Co-Worker Was Needlessly Rude To Them, So They Made Sure He Had A Long Ride On The Office Elevator
by Matthew Gilligan
A ride in an elevator with someone you don’t like can feel like an eternity…
So what’s a person supposed to do in a situation like that?
Maybe what this person did to their jerk of a co-worker!
Get all the details below!
You want petty? How’s this?
“I work in a small office block of 5 floors with a basement carpark and only a single lift working at present instead of two.
I’m on the 2nd floor and a few desks away from me works an older guy who I will call D.
This guy was a bit much.
D is a character but also just plain offensive and sarcastic at times and has been a bit of a jerk to me a few times when i have asked for his help which has really ****** me off and insulted my intelligence.
I don’t like him. I try not to talk to him, I don’t care what he did on the weekend or what he thinks about anything. We all work with someone like this. I’m sure you can relate.
So the other morning I arrive at work and realise that D is not in. Wonderful I think to myself. No jokes, no music, no D perhaps for the day…excellent! I left my ear buds in my car so go down to the basement carpark to get them.
What’s this…?
I notice D has just arrived late, has pulled his car into his spot on the back wall and is getting out of his car as I get back into the lift with my ear buds. I don’t hold the lift for him, he’s too far away, I don’t even think he noticed me.
As I get out on my floor (the 2nd) I have a moment of inspiration and run my hand down all the buttons on the lift and get out, sending the lift to every floor above me before it would go back down to the basement to collect D. I bought myself a few extra minutes of being D free.
It’s so petty it’s laughable but I enjoyed it immensely…and I got away with it.”
That’s one way to do it!
Way to go!
