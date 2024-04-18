Pizza Restaurant Almost Got Stuck With $600 Worth Of Food After A Glitch With The Uber Eats App
by Matthew Gilligan
That’s a whole lotta pizza!
A recent viral TikTok video showed what happened when a pizza joint got stuck with $600 worth of food after UberEats canceled the order.
The workers at Santoro’s Pizzeria in Tampa, Florida spent all night making the huge order only to see the whole thing go down in flames.
One worker in the video said, “It says, ‘The order timed out because your store didn’t accept it. You won’t be paying.’”
The employees were agitated by this development and one worker said, “This is why third parties are a problem. Because of these situations.”
The folks at Uber Eats were able to fix things and requested a refund for the restaurant.
The caption of the video reads, “When a $600 order gets cancelled 10 minutes before pickup. Glad everything worked out in the end thank you @UberEats.”
