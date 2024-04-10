Are Less Satisfying Foods More Addictive? One Woman Shares “The Dorito Theory” And Many Are In Agreement
by Ryan McCarthy
Have you ever been sitting in front of the TV snacking on something, and soon realize you’ve eaten an entire box of cheez-its, and somehow are still hungry?
But if you eat, say, a hearty pork chop or chicken breast, you find yourself becoming full, and more importantly satisfied!
Well according to one TikToker, this difference in fullness may be a result of something called the Dorito Theory.
TikTok user @celeste.aria_ explained the Dorito Theory, which states that less satisfying foods are more addictive, and explained how she connected it to other problem behaviors in her life!
Check it out!
She starts her video by explaining that a recent theory about the addictiveness of things called “The Dorito Theory” has completely changed the way she sees the world.
“Only experiences that aren’t truly satisfying are maximally addictive. Imagine eating Doritos. When you eat a Dorito and finish the bite, you’re not fully satisfied.”
Essentially, you are chasing that dopamine high you get from the taste of the Dorito, without ever gain ever sort of fullness or satisfaction from the food itself.
She went on to explain this differs from eating satiating foods like steak, where after eating them you feel genuinely satisfied and full.
“Eating potato chips is addictive because the peak of the experience is when you’re first tasting it, there’s nothing that exists after that peak is done.”
And that’s why potato chips, or any addictive snack food, are never truly satisfying, because it is the “moment of having” that is satisfying, not the experience itself.
But she said this goes far beyond food, and that the Dorito theory has allowed her to identify many unsatisfying things in her life she has grown addicted to.
“Like the infinite scroll on TikTok, you’re never satisfied after you engage in the behavior, it’s really just that micro moment of hitting the scroll button.”
Ironic when she’s spreading her analysis of Dorito theory through TikTok, but she makes a great point!
She ends her video by asking the viewers things they would classify under this Dorito Theory.
Check out her explanation for yourself!
@celeste.aria_
Have you heard of Dorito Theory? What types of things and experiences falls under it for you? #doritotheory #dopamine #addictivebehaviour #howtostoprotting #rottingtiktok #impulsivebehaviour #howtousetiktokless #howtoeathealthy #howtomotivateyourself #howtoimprove #thoughtexperiment #serotonin #mentalhealth #neuroscience #neurodivergent #adhd
TikTok was enlightened by her video, including this user who quickly placed her ex in the Dorito category!
Others weren’t as satisfied, saying her video was the perfect example of the theory she was trying to explain.
This user connected Dorito theory to another popular vice: drinking alcohol.
Another vice people thought fit the Dorito theory was gambling, with this user pointing out the highest level of dopamine is during the spin, not the actual winning.
Finally, this user was reminded of a line in one of my favorite books!
I gotta say… I’m kind of digging this theory…
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.