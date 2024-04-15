Frequent Traveler Shares His Surprising Choice For Bathroom Breaks On The Road. – ‘Here’s a hint: it’s not a gas station.’
by Ashley Ashbee
One of the biggest headaches of any road trip is finding a bathroom.
That’s finding a bathroom period, let alone a nice one you’d feel comfortable sending your kids to use.
Well, road-tripper @underhood10 has a hack for this. He is a big traveler and shared a sweet tip on where to use a bathroom during a pit stop.
“If you travel a lot or drive a lot like me, the best stop to use the bathroom? Here’s a hint: it’s not a gas station.”
“It’s a hotel. Hotels are everywhere and they’re always clean.”
I have a feeling most drivers wouldn’t normally think of that.
But there are questions here: how many hotels let non-customers use their bathrooms? And will they call you out if you use one without buying anything?
I suppose there’s one way to put that to the test.
Watch the full clip.
@underhood10
A useful hack for everyone #fyp #foryoupage #travel #lifehack #hack
There were tons of other travel bathroom hacks in the comments.
This person came to burst the guy’s bubble (and mine, too).
Many commenters like this one shared their usual washroom stops of choice.
These comments are interesting. I wonder if the laws vary by state.
That’s what I’d be wary of! It sounds super awkward. Haha.
Bless you, donuts. Is there anything you can’t do?
I hate traveling, but sometimes I have to be on the road and it’s good to know what to do if I’m ever in a jam!
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.