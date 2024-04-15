April 15, 2024 at 10:41 am

Frequent Traveler Shares His Surprising Choice For Bathroom Breaks On The Road. – ‘Here’s a hint:  it’s not a gas station.’

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@underhood10

One of the biggest headaches of any road trip is finding a bathroom.

That’s finding a bathroom period, let alone a nice one you’d feel comfortable sending your kids to use.

Well, road-tripper @underhood10 has a hack for this. He is a big traveler and shared a sweet tip on where to use a bathroom during a pit stop.

Source: TikTok/@underhood10

“If you travel a lot or drive a lot like me, the best stop to use the bathroom? Here’s a hint: it’s not a gas station.”

Source: TikTok/@underhood10

“It’s a hotel. Hotels are everywhere and they’re always clean.”

I have a feeling most drivers wouldn’t normally think of that.

Source: TikTok/@underhood10

But there are questions here: how many hotels let non-customers use their bathrooms? And will they call you out if you use one without buying anything?

I suppose there’s one way to put that to the test.

Watch the full clip.

@underhood10

A useful hack for everyone #fyp #foryoupage #travel #lifehack #hack

♬ original sound – Zach Underwood

There were tons of other travel bathroom hacks in the comments.

This person came to burst the guy’s bubble (and mine, too).

Source: TikTok/@underhood10

Many commenters like this one shared their usual washroom stops of choice.

Source: TikTok/@underhood10

These comments are interesting. I wonder if the laws vary by state.

Source: TikTok/@underhood10

That’s what I’d be wary of! It sounds super awkward. Haha.

Source: TikTok/@underhood10

Bless you, donuts. Is there anything you can’t do?

Source: TikTok/@underhood10

I hate traveling, but sometimes I have to be on the road and it’s good to know what to do if I’m ever in a jam!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter