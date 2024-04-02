‘Goodwill doesn’t seem to have much goodwill.’ – Customer Claims Goodwill Auctions High End Clothes Online And Refuses To Sell Them To Lower Income Customers
by Laura Lynott
Most of us probably donate to thrift stores to not only know our clothes will find a new home but that it’ll help someone out who might be struggling financially.
Depending on the geographic area too, you can sometimes get some real high end second hand clothes on certain days of the week.
But would you ever donate to thrift, if you thought that your clothes were going to go to the highest bidder? A TikToker reckons that just won’t sit right with a lot of folk.
@mcharpymeal has released a viral TikTok in which he’s stating Goodwill, a non-profit, are auctioning what could be deemed by some to be more expensive clothes.
He listed some brand names that would go for $60 or more including Versace, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic and Torrid.
And then other well known streetwear names like Adidas, Nike and Levi, Lululemon, Forever 21, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, and Old Navy, that will also be auctioned off the Goodwill online store.
He lists a number of names that would now not be found in the physical thrift stores but would be auctioned online.
And he got the downlow off someone stating they work for Goodwill, who made a Reddit post on it.
According to the claims, Goodwill is going to be auctioning off items in three groups according to price, $60 and above, better quality and best quality.
The content creator told his followers: “And it’s a lot of common brands that are not particularly high quality.”
“So, you will no longer be able to buy brand new Old Navy jackets or vests or anything with a $60 dollar or more price point,” he added.
But he didn’t think this was right at all and in fact that it flies in the face of the whole thrift concept for the public.
“So, if you’re someone who likes to donate name brand or designer brand items to the thrift, thinking it’s gonna go to the less fortunate people, it’s going to go on Goodwill.com,” he said.
The TikToker recommended people donate to local thrift stores, shelters and consignment stores to help people in need out right now.
There’s a cost-of-living crisis in America really hurting people right now, so, give with a conscience when you can.
Watch the full clip here:
@mcharpymeal
#thrifting #thrifttok #thriftingtiktok #goodwill #goodwillsucks #valuevillage #valuevillageisexpensive #goodwillisoverpriced #valuevillagesucks
♬ Bright, gentle, spring jazz piano for a long time(978527) – Single Origin Music
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Wow.
Cray cray for sure.
Winning answer!
This really is a bummer.
Folks with less money would love to own clothes like this!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!