‘Guess who is hiding at work?’ – Woman Shares A Scary Experience She Had With Three Men At Her Job While She Was Working Alone
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve never understood why store owners and managers let people work alone in a store.
Not to sound like an alarmist, but there are a lot of creeps out there looking to take advantage of people and solo workers can be an easy target.
A young woman named Makayla posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about a frightening encounter she was experiencing in real-time while working by herself at a store.
She started her video by saying, “Guess who is hiding at work?”
Makayla told viewers that three men came into her store and stood in front of the registers, staring at her.
They also asked her if she was working alone and she replied by lying that co-workers were in the back of the store.
She said the men lingered for more than 15 minutes and asked her what time the store closed. After they left, she locked the door and the men tried to come into the store again.
Her caption reads, “Woop woop security walked me to my car and they followed from a distance and watched me drive away so they know what my car looks like.”
Check out her video.
@green.eyed.blondiee
She posted a follow-up and addressed an incredibly rude comment from a viewer.
@green.eyed.blondiee
Replying to @Alysaa K832
Makayla posted another video to address a comment from a viewer who said that she “villainized” these three men.
Check out what she had to say.
@green.eyed.blondiee
Replying to @𒉭Who_dat_boiii𒉭
Here's what people had to say.
This viewer offered a tip.
Another individual talked about their own experience.
And one person talked about how they did it when they were a manager.
That was scary!
We’re glad she’s okay!
