He Offered To Marry Her “On Paper” So She Could Avoid A Military Draft, She Took Offense Because She Wanted The Real Thing
by Trisha Leigh
People have all kinds of ideas about marriage, and the concept of the institution itself has changed over the decades as well.
Some do it for love, others money, maybe convenience enters the picture for a handful, too.
OP has only been with his girlfriend for a couple of months and it hasn’t been smooth sailing.
My gf is from Myanmar and I am from an EU country. We have been together for only 2 months.
In these two months we have been arguing a lot but we also had our good moments.
Still, when he learned she could be drafted if she returned to her home country, he offered her a “marriage on paper.”
Recently, as you may have heard on the news, Myanmar’s dictatorship announced all men and unmarried women aged up to 35yo, will need to enlist to the army for 3 years minimum.
I offered to marry my gf “on paper” to enable her to visit her country without fear of getting enlisted to the army.
She said to me “we fight almost every day, how are we gonna get married”.
I said “it’s okay, it’s not a real thing. It’s only on paper. Even if we break up, we can remain married “on paper” for your convenience. Then, later on, when you are no longer in the age group to join the army, we can file for a “divorce” and go separate ways. I’m doing it for you.”
She was offended, saying she only intended to marry for love.
She did not like this at all, and instead of thanking me for offering to make her life easier and protect her from danger, she got offended and told me that she wants to get married out of love, not out of procedure.
She also said she has other choices and men who would marry her for real, not on paper.
I am not ready to get married.
AITA here?
He doesn’t think he did anything wrong by offering, but does Reddit?
The top comment says he shouldn’t be in this relationship at all.
This person doesn’t think either of them are wrong, actually.
It could be a communication issue.
If she doesn’t want to, though, that’s cool.
Although some people are suspicious OP might have ulterior motives.
I think everyone, including the girlfriend, is reading too much into this.
He made an offer, she refused, end of story.
