Her Boyfriend Made A Key To Her House Without Her Knowing, So She Had The Locks Changed
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this sounds like a healthy relationship!
In case you didn’t pick up on it, that was SARCASM…
Because these two have some things they need to work out…and that’s putting it nicely.
Was this woman an ******* for what she did to her husband-to-be?
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA for changing the locks on my house after my fiance made a key without my permission?
“I (25F) own a beautiful 4-bedroom house.
I bought it when I was 23 after letting my business partner take our shared assets in exchange for 600k.
We owned a few properties together since we had bought our first place at 20 and 21 back when we were dating and even though we didn’t work out we stayed in business together.
I closed on my house a few months after my 23rd birthday.
I had only been working part-time while I was managing our properties so aside from my bed and some little things from my apartment I stayed in my house for months while it was basically empty.
She met a new guy.
I had always wanted to be a pastry chef and a local community college has a program that lets you get your certificate in almost anything for free with just 16 weeks of classes and if you choose to continue afterward your credits will roll over.
That’s where I met my fiance James (M27).
James was a chef at a high-end restaurant. He had been working since 16 he started as a busser and worked his way up. While he had a lot of experience, he wanted to have a degree to back it up. We hit it off pretty quickly, he even taught me how to drive, helped me develop recipes, and helped me pick out the perfect spot to put my bakery.
He proposed to me in Jamaica on August 8th, 2022. When we got back home I moved in with him. I’ve been perfecting recipes in my house as I had taken the time to make the kitchen to my liking. I tend to put my phone on Do Not Disturb just to make sure I have no distractions.
There have been a few times when I have missed calls from James and I see that it really bothers him but it’s not like I go at random times I have a set schedule and I rarely go off of it. About a week ago I finished baking quite early and ended up taking a nap my phone was still on DND and I woke up to James banging on the door.
James was fired up.
He told me he had been calling me for hours. I told him I had forgotten to take my phone off DnD.
He suggested that if he should have a key he could use for emergencies or in case something like this happened again. I said no because this is my safe space and I’m still adjusting to living with someone.
The other day when I finished baking I noticed it was raining and I decided to call James because I don’t feel comfortable driving in the rain.
He didn’t call me when he got here he knocked on the door and when I opened it he complained about getting wet while waiting for me and said he wouldn’t have to wait if he had a key.
I pointed out that he could’ve called me and I would’ve just come to the car.He said that wasn’t the point and me not giving him a key was a slap in face.
Uh oh!
Yesterday I noticed he had one of those “minute keys” in his glove compartment while looking for my lipgloss I left in his car I immediately knew what he did and called my brother to help me change the locks.
Last night at dinner I let him know I found the key and told him it wouldn’t be on any use as I had changed the locks. We argued and we haven’t spoken since last night.
AITA?”
And here’s what Reddit users said about this.
This person thinks they all suck.
Another individual said they’re worried about her safety.
One person shared their thoughts.
Another reader thinks she sounds exhausting…
And this person said neither of them should be in a relationship.
Yeah… this ain’t gonna last long…
