Her Future Sister-In-Law Spilled The Beans About Her Pregnancy, So She Uninvited Her From The Wedding
by Trisha Leigh
Finding out you’re pregnant for the first time is a moment most women are unlikely to ever forget – your entire life changes in a moment and you can never go back.
The thing is, someone else’s life has changed, too, and they deserve to know about it.
OP learned she was pregnant and since she knew her fiance wouldn’t be happy, asked her sister-in-law not to tell yet.
I decided to keep my pregnancy to myself because I don’t know what I’m going to do about it and I knew my fiancé wasn’t going to be happy with the news.
My future sister-in-law/best friend is the only other person who knew as I only took the test at her suggestion and at her house.
She also agreed that her brother was unlikely to be happy about it but she felt like I should tell him immediately anyway.
When she took too long, her sister-in-law told for her.
We kept arguing over it because I told her I needed time to process it and she felt like I was making excuses to avoid telling him. In the end, she told him herself while we were having dinner with their family.
Now her fiance is mad and OP has kicked her sister-in-law out of the wedding.
He was so upset he confronted me in front of everybody so now they all know and everybody is upset with me for keeping it from him.
His sister kept trying to reach out and apologise after it happened but I was ignoring her as her only excuse was that he was her brother so she couldn’t keep it from him and that she gave me 3 weeks to tell him myself.
The last time she called me I was so upset that I answered and yelled at her. In the heat of the moment, I uninvited her from the wedding and told her I would find a new bridesmaid.
I’ve given my fiancé and his family another reason to be upset with me but I’ve refused to let her come to the wedding even as a regular guest despite them asking me to and it being important to them for her to attend.
AITA?
