Her Mother Rearranged Her Furniture, So She Returned The “Favor” In Kind
by Trisha Leigh
If there was one person who could come into your home and just start rearranging things, it would be your mom.
That said, it doesn’t mean they should – or that you shouldn’t ask them to stop.
OP had her first new place and was pretty proud of it.
This happened when I had only just moved from home and got my own place. Super proud of myself as I’d saved like a demon and bought (with mortgage, obviously) my first place.
Lovely little 2 bed flat in a slightly rough area but I loved it and it was all mine!
My mum and step-dad came to visit for a few days a few months after I was settled in, nicely decorated in my style, all my own furniture.
Then her mom and stepdad visited and OP came home to things rearranged.
One of the evenings they stayed I had to work a late shift. They planned to go out for dinner and to the pub and I left them to it.
Came home at 11pm and my mum had moved nearly all of the furniture around and all my books and kitchen stuff were moved to different shelves or cupboards. She even moved my bed in my room so when I opened the bedroom door it hit the bed.
I was mad. So I angrily fixed what I could that night before going to bed.
Twice.
Spoke to her about it the next day, explained its my home and I had it how I liked it so stop please.
I put everything else back which took hours, she grumbled the whole time that it looked better her way.
Their last day I nipped out to the shops to get us some nice bits for lunch and in the hour I was gone she’d done it again. Moved all my kitchen stuff around to where she liked it.
Again I told her off, my house, my rules. She still maintained it was better her way and I should just let her crack on.
Fine, I let her do what she wanted and put stuff back when they left.
So, the next time she visited she decided to show rather than tell.
My revenge, I went to visit their house 6 months later and did it to her.
She went out to work one day and I rearranged every bit of furniture I could by myself. Everything.
Swapped the dining room and living room furniture over so you had to walk food through the living room and across the hallway to get to the dining room.
Swapped their bedroom and guest room curtains over (the windows were different sizes so their now bedroom curtains were 2 foot too short).
Even the pointless little things like moving the spoons to a different side of the drawer and moved every photo on the walls to a different wall.
Rearranged the fridge. Took me 7 hours.
My step dad was home while I did it and laughed his head off the whole time. He refused to help but understood so let me crack on.
Mom actually conceded the point.
Neither me nor my step dad said anything when she got home, we just sat watching tv (which was now in what was their dining room) and I asked her how was work.
She didn’t say a word. She walked round the house, taking it all in, for 20 minutes. Then came and sat down, looked at me and said “point taken”.
They’d put it back to how it was the next time I visited.
We’ve not spoken of it since.
Reddit’s got to think this is a win all the way around, right?
Moms be wild, y’all.
This is extends to mother-in-laws, too.
It already has a home!
Ah, the old “you should be grateful” line.
I have no idea why this is such a thing.
This is perfection.
I’m proud of the mom for being able to admit her mistake.
