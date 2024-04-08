Her Sister Wouldn’t Stop Talking About Her PhD At Thanksgiving, So She Told Her That Nobody Cares And To Keep It To Herself
by Matthew Gilligan
That’s harsh!
I’m talking about telling someone that no one cares about the painstaking work that they’ve put into something that they’re passionate about.
Was this woman wrong for what she said to her sister about her research?
Check out this story and see what you think.
AITA for telling my sister nobody was interested in her PhD research?
“My sister (34F) and I (31F) come from a working class family.
Nobody in our family has higher than a high school education, save for us.
They’ve taken different approaches to this…
I have a Bachelors and my sister is currently working on her PhD.
Obviously, we’re both proud of this, but my sister often brags to an extent that many in our family find uncomfortable or discouraging and she talks down to the people around her.
When she began her program, she explained it in very technical terms that confused our aunt.
When she was asked to clarify, my sister made a fuss about how it was so easy for her to understand and she forgets that not everyone can wrap their heads around it.
It’s been an issue since she started her masters and I’ve admittedly been at my wits end with her for quite a while.
Here we go again…
I hosted Thanksgiving this year.
When we were eating, my sister was asked about her research and she went on a long, complicated spiel about her work. She was missing context, pulling out every ten cent word, getting super technical, and under-explaining every concept.
She talked for about ten minutes straight, barely pausing for questions or comments. It dominated conversation.
Eventually, I interrupted her and tried asking our dad about his work. My sister interrupted him and said she wasn’t finished, then continued talking.
I told her I was finished listening to her and that she could talk all she wanted, but she’d need to do it in another room.
She made some comments about my hosting and continued on. I stopped her again and told her that nobody was interested and she needed to be quiet, which she did.
It was, admittedly, extremely awkward and quiet and my husband decided to just plow on and make conversation with an aunt of mine. After that, conversation carried on as usual with my sister being very, very quiet.
Her family members weighed in.
Afterwards, our parents scolded me for being rude but said my sister was being over the top, but I should’ve just let her talk. A few of our other relatives thanked me for cutting her off.
Her fiancé called me yesterday morning and said I embarrassed my sister and made her feel ashamed.
He implied I was jealous of her success and asked me to formally apologize to her. I said I’d apologize to her but I wouldn’t mean it and he hung up on me.
I’ve thought it over and I can see how my approach was wrong, but I genuinely did not see any other option at the time. Always willing to learn, though, and seeking a new perspective.
AITA for telling my sister nobody was interested in her PhD research?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say.
This reader thinks they all suck.
Another individual said they just lie about things now…
One Reddit user shared their thoughts.
Another individual sounded off.
And this reader nailed it!
It was harsh…
But did she go too far?
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.