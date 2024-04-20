High School Bully Messages Her Former Victim For A Favor, But She’s Left Humiliated When Her Old Words Are Thrown Back In Her Face
You never forget the people who made your life miserable as a kid. Their words stick with you throughout your life, even if you haven’t seen their face in years.
And even if they change for the better, in your mind they’re still that kid who shattered your self-esteem, who made you feel like a complete outcast.
But sometimes bullies try to rewrite history, to act like you two are old friends. Especially when they need something from you!
But this user’s bully learned the hard way that what goes around comes around, when she asked OP for advice on moving to Japan, only to have her words from high school thrown back in her face!
I got to throw facts in one of my bullies’ face.
So, this might not seem like much of revenge to anyone else, but to me it felt soooooooo good.
About ten years ago I was living my best life and had moved to Japan to study Japanese and I was genuinely having a blast and loved every single part of it.
One of my old bullies reached out one day on facebook and either they’d seen on my page that I lived in Japan or someone had told them – I don’t know.
They wrote something along the lines of :”Hi, OP! It’s me, Amy (fake name)! How are you these days?”
“I noticed you live in Japan now and I was wondering if you could help me with x,y and z because I’m thinking of moving there myself”. Not literally that, but that’s the gist.
I easily could have answered their questions in about five minutes, but I decided absolutely not.
Instead I replied back “I’m sorry, Amy who? Do I know you?” And Amy responded with “haha, yeah, it’s me Amy, from school? We had class together for years!”
This was when my petty revenge side came out. I just said “Oh, right, Amy, I remember. You used to call me fat and called me the R word a lot. How can I help you?”
I got no reply and noticed later that Amy had blocked me. HA! I know it’s not a huge thing, but it felt soooooo good to throw those facts in her face, because it was 100% accurate.
She spent years calling me horrible names, saying I couldn’t ride in normal cars cause I was too fat and had to be on the back of trucks.
She said that my clothes were all made out of sheets because I was too fat for normal clothes. And yeah, she called me our translation of the R word every chance she got.
I could have been the bigger person and given her the advice she asked for, but screw that, find your own stupid information!
I still think this Amy was let off the hook too easy!
I would have waited until she was already in Japan, then left her high and dry!
