His Dad Gave Him And His Friend A Simple Painting Job With Specific Orders, So A Hilarious Prank Was Born
We often leave out information in instructions when we are confident that someone will infer it. The problem is that sometimes implying things can make you prone to a misunderstanding. But that’s not exactly what happened here.
Following orders
This happened 20 years ago but my family still laughs about it.
My dad owned a painting company. I worked for him in various ways in high school and college.
I also got a few friends hired on for summer work too.
One morning we were on an exterior job and my dad came by to check on the progress and speak to the foreman.
He told my friend and I to tape up the gravel stones next to the foundation and walked away.
I knew he meant for us to just cover the stones to protect them when we paint, but told my friend we were going to wrap individual pieces of gravel in masking tape until my dad comes back.
As my dad walks by he sees us taping individual pieces and loses his mind!
We had probably 25-30 little stones in tape.
He’s saying he wanted us to put a few strips of tape and paper over the gravel and is visibly frustrated by us and we are laughing.
I shared with my mom that we were taping individual stones and she really got a kick out of it.
The foreman had worked for my dad for nearly 20 years at this point and had known me since I was a kid and knew that I did things to mess with pops all the time.
There was no fallout or blowback for my friend or me.
I still remind my dad about this and he almost gets upset still saying, “I couldn’t believe what you were doing!”
Let’s see what people had to say in the comments.
Pranking someone can give you fun and hilarious memories for the rest of your life!
