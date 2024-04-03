His Entitled Girlfriend Took His Bose Earbuds, But Forgot The Charging Case. When She Demanded He Buy Her A New Pair, He Broke It Off.
by Ashley Ashbee
Sometimes it feels more comfortable to give into someone who is pleading for you to buy them something. But here’s the thing: they’re probably also manipulating you.
It can be literally costly.
That’s what happened here. Check out the story below.
I broke up with my girlfriend over earpods today, it was awesome!
My girlfriend (F22) and I (M25) had been dating for almost a year now.
She’s in university, living in the university residence, I work full time and have my own place.
I decided to get some new earbuds for the trip. My girlfriend came with me to the shop.
Once there my girlfriend decided that she would like a pair of Airpods. I relented and bought her a pair and got myself some Bose earbuds since I prefered those and I do not have an iphone.
What his girlfriend did next was typical con artist behavior.
She took them, paired them to her phone, and started playing around with them.
We got to her residence and as I was parking she threw her Airpods at me and said, “thanks for the trade” then jumped out of the moving car, still wearing my earbuds!
I parked and then ran after her, but i wasn’t fast enough, she had already entered the building.
Phew! Glad he found a solution.
I started laughing when I got to my car because it seems in her mad dash to run away she had accidentally dropped the charging case.
I exchanged the AirPods and got new earbuds then blocked her and the next morning went for my road trip.
I would have been nervous to make that kind of call! Con artists can be crafty. But OP played it cool as a cucumber.
I unblocked her when I got back yesterday ready to deal with the **** storm and called her.
I told her that I had returned the Airpods and exchanged them for new earbuds and that since my new earbuds didn’t work with “my” old charging case I had thrown it away because I didn’t need it.
That triggered her. She demanded that I get her a new pair of earbuds or we’re done.
I said “ok, I guess we’re done” then hung up.
People in the comments had a lot to say about this.
This person saw self-respect, not pettiness. I did, too.
This person brought up a great point. Did OP miss earlier red flags or is this story fake?
Right, it was toxic from the start. Once a manipulator starts manipulating, it doesn’t stop.
True! OP probably dodged some bigger bullets. And I’d say she’s closer to 12 in maturity.
Right? Our gut tells us things.
You don’t plan to burn yourself on the stove because you have bandages in the drawer. So why do this? Avoid the burn altogether!
That settles it. Don’t let anyone walk all over you because you WILL get burned.
