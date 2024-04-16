His Supervisor Hiked Up Security Out Of Spite And A Company Lost A Billion Dollar Contract Because Of It
by Ashley Ashbee
It seems a lot of supervisors were probably bullies in school. Like this one who had had his employees search way more cars than necessary for no apparent reason.
You know that old expression “it cost him dearly”? I think it was made for people like OP’s employer.
Read the story to see what I mean.
“You Will Search Every 3rd Car!”
I worked security for a major military contractor. Our supervisor liked using our ‘random’ search number as a tool for punishment for perceived grievances with us. Normally, our search number was something around 15-25.
It was very cold, and very miserable in the mornings when we would suddenly have a couple hundred employees and contractors show up between 0500-0800.
How does one learn empathy? Like this!
This day, our supervisor got upset because when he came in at 0400 for his day shift. He was the 15th car.
Deciding that he must now ruin everyone else’s day, even though we did our best to search his vehicle promptly, but completely, so he couldn’t say we weren’t doing the searches completely.
So he set the day shift search number to 3.
I admit I found this satisfying…
There was only enough room for 3 cars/trucks to be pulled over at once, and once that was done, we would usually stop searches until the others were completed, keeping traffic moving. Not today.
We ended up with a line of cars waiting to get into the plant that went 2 miles long. It got so long the local police got involved up the road as people were blocking traffic in some intersections.
Then came the phone call from a 3 star general that stuck in that said traffic a mile up the road.
Suddenly, we were called to cease all searches for the morning.
In old cartoons they’d call this his comeuppance. *Chef’s kiss*
I later heard that it had been too little too late to cancel the ridiculous searches, and our major military contractor lost a billion dollar contract out of the deal.
And that supervisor was initially going to be fired, but negotiated his way to just being busted down to a regular guard.
We were union, so he started lowest on the seniority chart, and got stuck working all the mandatory overtime, and all the worst posts, including the one he had made miserable that morning.
Edit. No innocent jobs were lost in the making of this MC.
Let’s see how people feel about the glee OP got out of this.
This person clearly holds a grudge.
Ah, so it’s supposed to make sense?
I hadn’t thought of it this way.
I was thinking this, too. Ugh.
Another dog? I think I watch too much true crime.
I’m so glad I’m my own boss!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · contractors, malicious compliance, military, reddit, rude, traffic